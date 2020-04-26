MAHONE, MICHAEL

MAHONE, Michael A., 52, of Henrico County, entered Heaven on April 14, 2020. He was preceded in death by his father, Bernard L. Mahone III. He is survived by his mother, Alma R. Mahone; two sisters and their husbands, Kathy and Jeff Lewis and Beckie and Kevin Hibbard; and two nieces, Samantha and Lindsey Lewis. Michael is best remembered for the joy he found in working with troubled children. A memorial service will be scheduled later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Landmark Christian School, 4000 Creighton Road, Richmond, Va. 23223. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.

