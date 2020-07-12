MAHSMAN, Mary Lee Taylor, 92, of Hopewell, Va., passed away on Thursday, July 9, 2020. Born in Hopewell, Va., she was the daughter of the late Earl Dossie and Carmelle Jones Taylor; and was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Eugene Mahsman; and a daughter, Donna Jean Mahsman. Mrs. Mahsman enjoyed being a homemaker, volunteering at the Hopewell Historical Society, gardening and antiquing. She loved being a member of Beta Sigma Phi. She will be remembered as a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who was always willing to help family and friends. Mary Lee had been a longtime member of St. James Catholic Church in Hopewell, Va. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia Stockner and husband, William; two granddaughters, Danielle Lynn Stockner and Michelle Lee Stockner; and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff at Lucy Corr for the loving care they provided to Mrs. Mahsman. A funeral Mass will be held at 12 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church, with Father Joseph Goldsmith, celebrant. Interment will follow in Appomattox Cemetery, Hopewell, Va. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. The family is being served by the Hopewell Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Richmond Animal League, 11401 International Drive, Richmond, Va. 23236 or to the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Cox Rd., Suite 130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060 in memory of Mary Lee Mahsman. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
