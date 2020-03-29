MAIN, Flo Darles "Dobbie" Sr., 88, of Colonial Heights, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020. He was born April 10, 1931, in Boise, Idaho, to the late Hampton and Carsie Main. Flo was also preceded in death by a son, Flo D. Main Jr. "Jay"; two brothers, Clifton Ray Main and Richard Main; and sister, Daisy Woolard. Flo is survived by his wife, Peggy Ann Cutler Main; three children, Joyce Main Burnley (Dickie), Kenneth Lee Main and Stephen Jasper Main (Christa); six grandchildren, Tracy C. Brown, Stephen Jay Main (Cierra), Jonathan Burnley (Kathleen), Aaron Burnley (Jaime), Casie Dunkerly (Marc) and Christopher Hix (Kristen); nine great-grandchildren, Haleigh Brown, Matthew Brown, Brooke Burnley, Slator De'Vine-Dunkerly, Hunter Hix, Mattie Hix, Marshall Hix, Brooks Dunkerly and Cash Dunkerly; sister, Louise Main Robbins of Petersburg; and a number nieces and nephews. Flo was a United States Army veteran who served in the Korean War and was a master plumber and pipe fitter. Services will be announced at a later date. Funeral arrangements by the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org/donation. Memorial contributions may be registered at ealvinsmall.com.View online memorial
