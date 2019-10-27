MAINES, William E. "Bill," 60, of Kents Store, Va., formerly of Curwensville, Pa., passed away on May 21, 2019. He was born on November 24, 1958. In 1976, William graduated from Curwensville Area High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged. He was very proud of his career with CSX, starting as a conductor then becoming a locomotive Engineer in 1993. Bill was a fan of the Steelers, Penn State football, NASCAR and his customized 2013 Harley. Surviving are his "mother," Joan Hullihen and husband, Daniel, of Curwensville, Pa.; along with siblings, Carol Maines and companion, Darren Hoover, of Curwensville, Pa., Gail Glenn and husband, Jeffrey, of Melbourne, Fla., Mark Maines and companion, Alice Pettracca, of Curwensville, Pa. and Todd Maines and wife, Judy, of New Bethlehem, Pa.; half-brothers, Horace Underwood of Dallas, Texas and John Underwood of Biloxi, Miss; along with several nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles. Bill was preceded in death by his father, William E. Maines; and his "biological" mother, Loretta Underwood. A private memorial service will be held by the family at a later date.View online memorial