MAJCHER, Joseph Edward, 66, of Mechanicsville, Va., went to be with the Lord Saturday, October 19, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph S. Majcher; mother, Marian Majcher; and sister, Judy Majcher; all of LaPorte, Ind. Joe is survived by his beloved wife, Glenda J. Majcher; sons, Joseph Majcher (Laurie), Craig Majcher (Kim), Jason Majcher; daughter, Ashley West (Travis); nine grandchildren; three sisters, Julie Creek (Bill), Jean Cavinder and Shirley Roland; and his loyal companion, Wrigley. Joe graduated from LaPorte High School in 1971. He retired from, Richmond City Police, 3rd precinct, after 27 years of service. He enjoyed Civil War reenactment. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed. A Celebration of Life service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019, at Monaghan Funeral Home, 7300 Creighton Pkwy., Mechanicsville, Va. 23111.