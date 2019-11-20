MAKI, Robert J., the widower of Doris Maki, passed away on November 17, 2019. He is survived by a grandson, Phillip and his wife, Carmen Mann; his grandchildren, Annie Echeverria and Joseph Velez. Friends may call on Thursday, November 21, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., Mechanicsville, Va. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019, at Danville Memorial Gardens.View online memorial
