MALLARD, Gaynelle L., 107, of Stafford, Va., passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020. She was employed for 20 years at U.S. News & World Report and was a member of Arlington Baptist Church. She was an accomplished pianist, playing at her church and at several social gatherings in Richmond, Va., during her youth. She won a prize at a knitting contest at the Arlington County Fair in 1987. She belonged to a Christian organization that corresponded with prison inmates throughout the country concerning religious and moral principles. Gaynelle was preceded in death by her parents, William and Ella Lewis; and siblings, William Lewis, Thelma Lavender and Dorothy Wyatt; and is survived by her son, William Mallard; nieces, Bonnie Langston and Gaynelle Brizendine; and 20 grandnieces and nephews. The family will receive friends Monday, June 29, from 1 to 2 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a funeral service will immediately follow in the funeral home chapel at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Arlington Baptist Church, 714 S. Monroe St., Arlington, Va. 22204. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
