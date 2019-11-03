MALLORY, Dudley Walton III, 68, died peacefully by the grace of God on October 26, 2019. He was preceded in death by his father, D. Walton Mallory Jr. He is survived by his mother, Marian Friddell Mallory; his sister, Lynne Hildebrand (James); his brother, Ted Mallory (Mandy); niece, Ashley Herbert Jones (Matthew); nephew, Matthew Mallory (Jennifer); niece, Leslie Mallory Wiltshire (Ellis); nephews, Matthew Hildebrand (Jerri) and Ben Hildebrand (Bonnie); and ex-wife and lifelong friend, Mary Day Mallory; as well as many other extended family members and friends who will all miss him dearly. He graduated from Freeman High School in 1969, and worked for the family business starting at the age of 14, which was started by his great-grandfather, run by his grandfather and then father. He lived many happy years in the Northern Neck of Virginia, where he had friends he cared for very much. He was a gentle soul who had to battle many demons. Mary Day Mallory, his wife of many years, fought a courageous battle with him. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 7, at Woody Funeral Home-Parham Chapel. Online condolences may be left at woodyfuneralhomeparham.com.View online memorial
