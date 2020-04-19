MALLORY, Hill Carter Jr., also known as Twig, passed away at his home on Friday, April 17, 2020, at the age of 91. Born in Hanover County on October 21, 1928, he was the only child of the late Hill C. Mallory Sr. and Annie Lucy Cannon Mallory, both of Hanover County. Twig was proudly married to Judith "Judy" Goss Mallory for 58 years. Twig grew up on the Mallory farm just outside of Ashland. He attended Henry Clay and graduated in 1946 from Ashland High School where he lettered all four years in football, basketball and baseball. He also played semi-pro baseball in the Richmond area. He attended Randolph-Macon College from 1947 to 1949. After leaving RMC, he joined the United States Air Force in 1950 and served in Korea. Twig married Judy in 1961 and they made Ashland their home. Twig was Executive Vice President of Hanover National Bank and served on the bank's board. He retired in 1990 after 35 years in banking. Twig was a lifelong member of Independence Christian Church and would refer to Hanover County as God's Country. Twig was an avid golfer and a charter member of the Hanover Country Club. He mastered the course and was known for his short game. Twig loved golf and developed lifelong friendships in the golfing community all over the area. Over the years, Twig had three holes-in-one and shot his age too many times to count. Twig is survived by his wife, Judy; his children, Lynn Mallory, Anne Leigh Klinger (Hans) and Hill C. Mallory III (Beth). In later life he enjoyed his grandchildren, Carter, Cole and Anne Stewart Mallory and Libby and Addy Klinger. He enjoyed keeping up with his grandchildren, as they kept him lively and young. He is also survived by many cousins and friends. Under the circumstances there will be no service held at this time. Donations may be sent to Independence Christian Church at 14023 Independence Road, Ashland, Va. 23005 or the American Heart Association at P.O. Box 417005, Boston, Mass. 02241.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
A Richmond doctor’s dramatic story of COVID-19 infection, hospitalization and survival
-
UVA researchers project mid-August peak for new COVID-19 cases in Virginia
-
Parole granted for man convicted of killing Richmond officer in 1979, drawing outrage from police
-
Bishop Gerald O. Glenn, an 'extraordinary spiritual and community leader,' dies from illness related to COVID-19
-
UPDATED: Richmond family — including 5 siblings who attended Randolph-Macon — to compete on 'Shark Tank'
Remembering Loved Ones
Dale Memorial Park - 2 cemetery plots and vaults valued at $8,590 but will sell for $6,000 C…