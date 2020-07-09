MALLORY, Jacqueline B., age 86, died suddenly on Thursday, July 2, 2020, at her home in Richmond. She joins Fred, her beloved husband of 60 years who preceded her; and leaves her adoring familydaughters, Christy Thompson (Mike), Carey Davis (Gerry); son, John (Mary); brother, Ray Brugos; grandchildren, Jackie Koenig (Brenden), Mikey Thompson (Meg), John Thompson, Graham Davis (Erin) and Carter Davis; the great-grandson "rascals," John, Ben and Luke Koenig, and a greatly anticipated little Thompson soon to arrivealong with precious extended family, neighbors, and friends. The second child of John and Ruth (Wagoner) Brugos, she was born at the family "homeplace" in Blackstone, Va., on October 20, 1933. With siblings Jane (Skaggs), John Jr. and Ray, she shared the solid roots and values of "the country" that shaped her life. She was a popular student, serving as star basketball player and homecoming queen. Following her sister to Richmond, she became a respected and beloved coworker in several administrative roles, most notably retiring after 20 years of service as Secretary to the Registrar, University of Richmond. Jackie's Christian faith was her bedrock. Her family was her greatest joy. She loved her neighbors as friends. And she wanted to be nowhere more than outside in the fresh air. In her own last words to her neighbor, "I have one last strip to cut!" In lieu of flowers, please consider a gesture of kindness: reaching out to a neighbor, writing a note to a loved one or thanking a worker who serves in times of crisis.View online memorial
