MALLORY, JEAN

MALLORY, Mrs. Jean Hawkins, age 77, of Richmond, departed this life May 6, 2020. She was preceded in death by one son, Anthony Mallory; her mother, Violet Hatcher; and sister, Nellie Curry. She is survived by one son, Lewis Mallory Jr. (Tonya); a host of sisters and brothers, one aunt, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, sisters and brothers-in-law and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where Mrs. Mallory may be viewed Monday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Funeral services private. Interment Riverview Cemetery.

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of JEAN MALLORY as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.