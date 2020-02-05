MALLOY MCKENZIE, Vergie Colden Maiden, born in Richmond County, Virginia, 104 years ago to James Maiden and Bessie Tate Maiden, died January 29, 2020. She was preceded in death by two husbands, six sisters and three brothers. She left behind daughter, Barbara Malloy Porter; son, Walter N. Malloy; daughter-in-law, Cynthia March Malloy; two grandsons, five granddaughters, one great-grandson and many other relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held at March Funeral Home of Virginia, 2110 E. Laburnum Avenue, Richmond, Virginia, Friday, February 7, 2020, 2 to 8 p.m. and at New Zion Baptist Church, 5339 Newland Road, Warsaw, Virginia, Saturday, February 8, 2020, 10 a.m. to noon. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to noon. The funeral will start at noon and will be followed by interment in the church cemetery.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of VERGIE MALLOY McKENZIE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.