MALONE, Colt, 33, of Victoria, Va., passed away Thursday, October 3, 2019. He is survived by his parents, Bill and Joanne Malone of Victoria; his twin brother, Chase and his wife, Johanna; and nephews, Nick and Connor, all of Eldersburg, Md. Colt was a 2004 graduate of Park View High Scholl, a 2007 graduate of Virginia Tech and former administrative representative for VCU-Community Memorial Hospital. Colt will always be remembered for his comforting hugs and gentle, easy going spirit. He treated everyone he met with kindness. The family will receive friends Saturday, October 5, 2019, from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in The Healing Garden at VCU-Community Memorial Hospital, 1755 N. Mecklenburg Avenue, South Hill, Va. Private memorial services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to the Victoria Fire and Rescue, P.O. Box 1419, Victoria, Va. 23974 or to Solari Radiation Therapy Center located at 750 Lombardy Street, South Hill, Va. In memory of Colt Malone. Online condolences may be made at www.clarkefh.com.View online memorial