MALONE, Paul Martin, 62, formerly of Alexandria, Va., passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, James and H. Marie Malone. He is survived by his brothers, Michael, Robert and Chris (Nancy); six nephews and two nieces. Paul recently moved to Mechanicsville, Virginia to be closer to family. Paul will be missed by his family and friends. He was a good friend and neighbor to many on Mosby Street in Alexandria. He was devoted to his cat, Hawk. Paul was certain in all things and determined to always be precise and correct. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Ivy Hill Cemetery, Alexandria, Va. After the service, family and friends will gather at the Atlantis Restaurant, Bradlee Shopping Center. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society.View online memorial
Service information
Feb 18
Graveside Service
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
12:00PM
12:00PM
Ivy Hill Cemetery
2823 King Street
Alexandria, VA 22303
2823 King Street
Alexandria, VA 22303
Guaranteed delivery before Paul's Graveside Service begins.
Tags
Most Popular
-
Jennifer King, set to join Redskins staff, will be NFL's first African American female coach
-
Southern Kitchen restaurant in Jackson Ward on 'Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back'
-
Henrico makes way for revival of Virginia Center Commons, new construction at Azalea Mall site
-
Richmond City Council kills $1.5B Navy Hill deal
-
Cluster of sharks in one spot off Carolinas coast grows more intense, and mysterious