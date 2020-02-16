MALONE, REGINALD JR.

MALONE, Reginald (Candy) Marcellus Jr., 47, departed this life on Saturday, February 8, 2020. He leaves to celebrate his homegoing his wife, Tonya Malone; his son, Reginald Malone III; three stepdaughters, three grandchildren; his parents, Reginald and Jacqueline Malone Sr.; three sisters, two brothers, two aunts, two uncles, nieces, nephews, two sisters-in-law, one brother-in-law; father-in-law, Wilbert Jones (Cindy); and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Avenue, where viewing will be held 12 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 17, 2020. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at St. Paul's Baptist Church, 4247 Creighton Rd. Pastor Robert Winfree officiating. Interment private.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
Jennifer King, set to join Redskins staff, will be NFL's first African American female coach
-
Southern Kitchen restaurant in Jackson Ward on 'Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back'
-
Henrico makes way for revival of Virginia Center Commons, new construction at Azalea Mall site
-
Richmond City Council kills $1.5B Navy Hill deal
-
Cluster of sharks in one spot off Carolinas coast grows more intense, and mysterious