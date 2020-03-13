MANCIL, Kenneth Doyle, 86, of Petersburg, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020. Born in Greenville, Ala., he was the son of the late Charlie and Lena Mancil. He was also preceded in death by his siblings, Wayne, Bernice and Juanita. Mr. Mancil was a graduate of St. Leo College. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army, retiring after 21 years of service. He went on to work as an accountant with Southside Regional Medical Center, retiring after 25 years of service. He enjoyed baseball, fishing and traveling. He is loved and will be missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Hannelore K. Mancil; children, Trisha Carneal (Doug), Kimberly Mancil Lee and Mark Mancil (Aimee); grandchildren, Katherine Carneal (Donald), Kris Carneal (Brittany), Kayla Carneal, Kimberly Carneal (Stephen), Nicholas Lee, Jackson Mancil, Hannelore Mancil and Landon Mancil; great-grandchildren, Abraham Carneal and D.W. Lynch; and siblings, Sarah, Johnnie, Alice and Minnie K. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Petersburg Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans online at www.dav.org. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial
