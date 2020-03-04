MANCINI, Michelle Marie, of Richmond, 60, but didn't look it, passed away at Johnston-Willis Hospital on February 29, 2020, leap year. No surprise that such an unforgettable girl would choose an unforgettable day to move the party to the ultimate venue. Michelle is survived by siblings, Denise, Don, Jinx and Kristin; nephews, Chris, Sonny and Hayden; nieces, Izzy and Tilly; and brothers-in-law, Dan and Rusty. She was predeceased by her parents, George and Anita; and brother-in-law, Glenn. Michelle was born on September 13, 1959, in Malden, Massachusetts then moved with her family to Richmond on New Year's Day, 1970. She attended Manchester High School and graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University with a degree in marketing. She worked in a variety of fields but had a particular passion for cooking -- all five feet and 100 pounds of her. Over the past decade, she worked in catering, most recently at Hyatt Place Innsbrook. She was always the life of the party and made friends wherever she went. Speaking of which: Michelle would want her loved ones to know that a celebration of her life will take place on Friday, March 6, from 1 to 4 p.m. at Hyatt Place Innsbrook, an event for which she herself inevitably would be two hours late. Her family is so happy that her last gift to the world will be saving three lives through organ donation.View online memorial
