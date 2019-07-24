MANGUM, PRESTON SR.

MANGUM, Preston Patrick Sr., 61, of Richmond, departed this life Thursday, July 18, 2019. He leaves to cherish his memory, a loving and devoted wife, Jennifer Mangum; daughters, Shannon Miles, Shevelle Taft (Stacey); sons, Marvin and Preston A. Miles, Patrick and Preston (Reggie) Mangum Jr.; 11 grandchildren; brother, Albert D. Mangum (Gloria); uncle, Stephenson Miles; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, and where the family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at March Funeral Home. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial