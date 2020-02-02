MANLEY, Carolyn "Ceci" Christison, 80, passed away on January 24, 2020. Born in St. Paul, Minn., on November 4, 1939, to Muriel Branham Christison and John Robert Christison, she grew up in Richmond, Va., attending St. Catherine's School, where she made lifelong friends and fond memories. She then studied radio, TV and drama at Marjorie Webster Junior College and held a variety of roles over her career, including Advertising Television Time Sales Assistant, Junior High Teacher's Aide and Parish Administrator. One of her key passions was singing in the choir at several churches, including St. Peter's Episcopal Church in Savannah, St. Boniface Episcopal Church in Sarasota and St. James's Episcopal Church in Richmond. Among her most treasured experiences were singing with the St. James's choir at Notre Dame Cathedral in 2010 and during Mass at St. Peter's Basilica in 2013. Ceci will be remembered for her generosity, good nature and heart of gold. She is survived by her husband, Peter Manley; son, Trent Hodges; stepdaughter, Kirstin Daigle; and two grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, at St James's Episcopal Church, 1205 W. Franklin St., Richmond.View online memorial
