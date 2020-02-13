MANN, Gracie V., 87, of Richmond, passed away on February 12, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Roy Sprouse and Gracie Sprouse of Ivy, Virginia. She is survived by her husband, Bruce Mann; four daughters, Sue Plog (Tracy) and Gracie Lake of Colorado, Cathy Bronchik of Pennsylvania and Betty Matthews (Brad) of Disputanta; two sons, Charles Wesley Rea Jr. (Debbie) of Missouri and Gary Rea of Richmond; brother, Lee Hensely of Quinton; a very special niece, Charlene Sanchez of Richmond; three granddaughters, Rhonda Michelle Miller (Keith) of Colorado, Tina Vora of Missouri and Brittney Matthews of Disputanta; seven grandsons, Michael Gray, Danny Lake and Robert Rea Jr. of Colorado, Michael Rea of Florida, David Rea of Missouri, Michael Bronchik of Pennsylvania and Zack Matthews of Disputanta; 22 great-grandchildren, five great-great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. She enjoyed doing things for her family and friends. She loved her church, gardening, traveling and seeing different states. Gracie worked in various restaurants and retired from the City of Richmond Food Services. She was a member of Walthall Baptist Church of Chester. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Colonial Heights Chapel of E. Alvin Small Funeral Homes and Crematory, 2033 Boulevard, Colonial Heights, Virginia 23834. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, February 14, 2020. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Walthall Baptist Church, P.O. Box 3633, Chester, Virginia 23831. Online condolences may be registered at www.ealvinsmall.com.View online memorial
