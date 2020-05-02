MANN, JAMES JR.

MANN, James E. Jr., 86, passed away from COVID-19 on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was a native of Richmond, Va. After graduating from Thomas Jefferson High School, he attended Virginia Military Institute and was a proud graduate of the Class of 1956. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1958 to 1961. He was employed as a chemist by The American Tobacco Company, where he retired after 33 years. He loved cars, watching and playing sports and spending time with his family and friends. He was a member of Central United Methodist Church, where he was christened in 1933. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Betty Ball Mann; two sons, James E. Mann III (Sheri) and David B. Mann (Christine); sister, Janice Brandau; nephew, Kenneth Brandau (Sharon); cousins, Emma Coley and Jackie Schacht; and six grandchildren. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Cedarfield Healthcare and Henrico Doctors' Hospital for their wonderful care during this difficult time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Central United Methodist Church, 1211 Porter Street, Richmond, Va. 23224 or The Virginia Military Institute Foundation Class of 1956 Fund, in memory of James E. Mann Jr., P.O. Box 932, Lexington, Va. 24450. A memorial ceremony will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be left for the family at www.blileys.com.View online memorial
