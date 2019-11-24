MANN, WILLIAM III

MANN, William Spottswood III, was born on July 31, 1934, and passed away peacefully while asleep. He is survived by his three children, Charmaine Vauters, William S. Mann IV and Dayna Mann Vango; his son-in-law, William Vauters; and his two grandchildren, Mario Mann and Benjamin Mann. His loving and supportive extended family, friends and his Kappa Alpha Psi fraternity brothers surrounded him in life. His Celebration of Life will be held at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Garden in the Robins Room, located at 1800 Lakeside Ave., Richmond, Va. 23228, at 1:30 p.m. on November 30, 2019. In Brother Mann's honor, feel free to wear crimson and cream or red and white. Please enjoy the gardens before or after the service. This facility will not accept flowers, so please send donations in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital instead.View online memorial