MANNING, MARY

MANNING, Mrs. Mary, age 91, of Richmond, departed this life November 29, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Manning; and one son, Richard Williams. She is survived by three daughters, Virginia Covington, Barbara Turner, Elyne Williams (Jameel); two sons, Clarence Williams and Arthur L. Williams Sr. (Williania); 21 grandchildren, 28 great-grandchildren, 18 great-great-grandchildren; three sisters, Eva Crawford, Dorothy Williams (Earl) and Ann Sanderson; two brothers, Eugene Spurlock (Anne) and Perry Alexander (Sandra); a host of nieces, nephews and cousins; three sisters-in-law, Grace Alexander, Dolores Watkins (Joe) and Mildred Jackson; two brothers-in-law, Glenn Manning and Robert Seaborn; and other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where the family will receive friends Friday, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be held Saturday, 11 a.m. at New Kingdom Christian Ministries, 3200 Dill Avenue, where remains will lie in state one hour prior to funeral time. Rev. Chris Moore, pastor, officiating. Interment Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the church 10:45 a.m. Saturday. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to New Kingdom Christian Ministries.

