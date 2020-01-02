MANOLEY, RONALD SR.

MANOLEY, Ronald Wayne Sr., 70, of Oregon Hill, passed away on Monday, December 23, 2019. He was a life-long surveyor. He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Mary Manoley; son, Jeffrey Wayne Manoley; and his life partner, Peggy Ann Smith. He is survived by his children, Ronald Wayne Manoley Jr. (Sandra), Donald Wayne Manoley and Angela Lynn Parr (Curtis); and grandchildren, Chris, Olivia, Brandon, Emily and Peyton. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231. Online condolences may be made at nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial
