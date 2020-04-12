MANSFIELD, EVELYN ISABEL

MANSFIELD, Evelyn Isabel Dible, 99, of Mechanicsville, was called Home to be with the Lord Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband, LTC Virgil C. Mansfield (U.S. Army, Ret.); and sister, Elaine Frye. Evelyn is survived by her children, Cindy Mansfield (Phoebe Wessinger), Raymond Mansfield (Deborah) and Pam Hogg (Woody); five grandchildren, Kris (Lauren), Bradley (Ashleigh) and Bryan (Tatiana) Boykin, Graig Mansfield (Ali) and Leslie McGovern (Patrick); as well as six great-grandchildren. As a military wife, she was an exceptionally strong woman and a great mother. Evelyn had a master's in music and had an accomplished career in both education and serving as organist for numerous churches through the years. Private services will be held. bennettfuneralhomes.com

View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of EVELYN MANSFIELD as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.