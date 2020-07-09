MANUEL, Betty Rose, 77, of Richmond, departed this life on July 3, 2020. She is survived by her husband, James Manuel; three children, Victoria Edmonds (Bernard), Betty Jackson (William) and James Manuel; two grandchildren, Victoria Edmonds and Jada Rose Jackson; and a host of other relatives and friends. A viewing will be held 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, July 10, 2020, at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., where funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020.View online memorial
