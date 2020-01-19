MAOSHA, Joseph Anthony "Jay" Jr., of Richmond, Virginia, was born on May 7, 1946, and died peacefully on January 14, 2020, due to complications from a heart condition. Jay was preceded in death by his father, Joseph A. Maosha Sr.; and his mother, Helen M. Maosha. Jay is survived by his wife of 49 years, Melinda Smith Maosha; his two daughters, Helen Weston Maosha (Denny Cable) and Margaret Stuart Maosha Fisher (Nathan); and four beautiful grandchildren, Hayes Pierson Fisher, Kendall Alexander Fisher, Bennett Grace Fisher and Mary Weston Fisher. He is also survived by two sisters, Karen M. Norris, Catherine M. Hoffman (Walter) of Virginia Beach; and brother, Paul R. Maosha. Jay graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School and attended VCU. He served in the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve before going into the dry cleaning business. Jay purchased his first dry cleaning location from his father in 1971 and continued to expand the Tuckahoe Dry Cleaners and Laundromats business over the years, retiring in 2017. The family would like to thank Jay's wonderful caregivers at Bon Secours St. Mary's Hospital and the Bon Secours Community Hospice House. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Bon Secours Community Hospice House, 1133 Old Bon Air Road, Richmond, Virginia 23235. There will be a family celebration of Jay's life at a later date.View online memorial
MAOSHA, JOSEPH "JAY" JR.
To plant a tree in memory of JOSEPH MAOSHA, JR. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.