MAPHIS, Robert Wade "Bob," "Daddy Bob," born October 1, 1931, in Romney, W.Va. and died May 13, 2020, in Ashland, Va., at the home of his son, Mark Maphis and Toni Gorveatt. He was preceded in death by his parents, his siblings; and his wife of over 43 years, Ruth Bowman Maphis. In addition to Mark and Toni and their children, Marcus Maphis (Molly), Noah Maphis and Damon Oxendine; he is survived by his daughter, Kimberlee Maphis Early (Robert) and their children, Ann Hannah Spiller (Patrick) and John Early; three great-grandchildren; Debbie Fisher (Paul); sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews. A graduate of Shepherd College and Vanderbilt University Divinity School, Bob was a military veteran and former civilian personnel officer for the federal government. He served for many years leading congregations of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), Eastwood Christian Church in Nashville, Tenn., First Christian Church in Greenville, Ky., Valley Christian Church in Louisville, Ky. and Hanover Avenue Christian Church in Richmond Va., to name a few. Bob also served as a hospital chaplain at Retreat Hospital. Bob's passions were family, friends, ministry and VCU basketball. As one of the founding members of The Final Four Club, he enjoyed a family of raving VCU fans for the last 43-plus years. "A good man, a kind and gracious minister, a child of God." "A gentle soul." A public celebration of his life will be held in the future and condolences may be left on his Facebook page (Bob Maphis). Memorial contributions may be made to the Ruth Bowman Maphis Fund of the Vanderbilt University Divinity School Library, 419 21st Ave. S., Nashville, Tenn. 37203.View online memorial
