MAPP, Lois Jolly, of Richmond, was called into service to play for God's Heavenly choir on August 18, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Mapp; and her parents, Alfred and Mary Elizabeth Jolly. Left to cherish her precious memory are two daughters, Gwendolyn Carney (James) of Chesterfield, Va. and Alberta Faush of Stone Mountain, Ga.; son, William Harvey Faush (Tanya) of Philadelphia, Pa.; three grandchildren, Anthony Faush, Matthew Faush and Corey Faush; nine great-grandchildren; brother, John Jolly of Newark, N.J.; brother and sister-in-law, William and Delores Sykes; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 24, at Third Street Bethel A.M.E. Church, 614 N. 3rd Street. Rev. Reuben Boyd Jr. officiating. Interment private. Online guestbook at scottsfuneralhome.com