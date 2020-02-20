MARABLE, Douglas "Doug" W., 64, of Chesterfield, Va., passed away on February 19, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alfred and Thelma Marable. He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Becky; son, Adam (fiancee, Kendal); brothers, James and Roy (Ginger); nephews, Matthew (Jen) and Ryan (Brynne); mother-in-law, Frances Leonard; and brother-in-law, Jim Leonard. Doug was retired from Philip Morris after 30 years. During his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at the lake. He will be greatly missed. A gathering of family and friends will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 21, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, February 22. Interment in Dale Memorial Park. Reception to follow at Bliley's-Chippenham. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, www.cancer.org.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of DOUGLAS MARABLE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.