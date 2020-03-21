MARCELINO, Dr. Victoria, of Chesterfield, passed peacefully surrounded by family on March 17. She is missed dearly after her service as a great physician at the Hunter Holmes McGuire Veterans Affairs Medical Center. She is survived by her loving husband, Atilano; her son, Jason (Carol); her daughters, Jewelle (Joel) and Tiffanie (Nelson); her stepson, Atilano Jr.; stepdaughters, Esther (Tony) and Debra (Norman); grandchildren, Atley, Kayla, Sarah, Jenna, Monica, Jessica, John, Uriah, Melody, Daniel (deceased), Joshua, Lauren, Tristen and Anelliya; and great-grandchildren, Alison, Haydenne, Jaylen, Madisyn, Javeyn, Isaiah, Richard, Kalia, Maile, Noah, Kyle and Zaylynn; as well as her sisters, Lodi, Charing and Dolly; and niece, Concisa. Viewing will be at Bennett Funeral Home on Sunday, March 22, from 3 to 6 p.m. Private burial will be held on Monday. In lieu of flowers, Victoria requested donations be made to Yoke of Kindness Ministry or directly via paypal.me/yokeofkindness (to ensure donation is made in full, please send via Friends and Family or deselect goods and services option). Please send questions regarding donations to yokeofkindness@gmail.com.View online memorial
