MARCHANT, Ruth Mary Pederson, age 95, of Hartfield, died of natural causes on Wednesday, September 4, 2019. She was the widow of Thomas S. Marchant. Ruth was born in New Jersey and grew up in Wisconsin and Illinois. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin. Prior to having a family, she worked in the restaurant service industry. Ruth also had a career teaching and as a tax preparer. She raised her family in Baltimore, Maryland, and retired to Hartfield. Ruth was a member of Christ Church Parish, Middlesex County, Christchurch, Va., where she served for many years on the Altar Guild and the Cemetery Committee. She was instrumental in starting a garden in the cemetery to provide greenery for the Altar Guild to use for the Church. Ruth was a devoted mother and friend, always helpful and kind. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her children, Thomas S. Jr. of Hartfield, Va., Dorothy of Columbia, S.C., John of Rockville, Md., and Lewis of Hartfield, Va. Survivors also include daughter-in-law, Ann; and four grandchildren, Hillary, Ricky, Brooke and George. She was predeceased by her brother, John L. Pederson, Glendora, Calif. Graveside services will be held at Christ Church, Middlesex Co., on Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Middlesex County Volunteer Rescue Squad, 17684 General Puller Highway, Deltaville, Va. 23043 or the Hartfield Volunteer Fire Department, P.O. Box 205, Hartfield, Va. 23071.