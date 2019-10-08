MARCHETTI, Raymond L., 90, of Sandston, formerly of Mechanicsville, passed away October 6, 2019. He was preceded in death by his wife, Laura Marchetti; his parents, Pietro and Marietta Marchetti; and his brother, Peter Marchetti. He is survived by his daughter, Susan Marchetti; and his son-in-law, Pernell Richardson; his grandchildren, Sarah Ashworth and Scott Ashworth; his stepgrandson, William Richardson (Morgan); and two sisters, Lena Donnini and Marie Etgen (Jim). He was a founding member of the Richmond East Moose Lodge 1947. He served our country in the Korean War in the first mobile med unit of the United States Army. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to a veteran's charity.View online memorial