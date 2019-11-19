MARDIGIAN, Nancy Baker, 73, of Centreville, departed peacefully from this life, surrounded by her loving family on November 13, 2019. Nancy was a dedicated and loving mother, wife and grandmother. She was known by all as a selfless, giving, lover of life whose door and heart were always open to anyone in need. She is survived by her devoted husband of 49 years, R. Stephen Mardigian; son, Neill Mardigian (Katie); daughters, Sarah Mardigian Rauch (David) and Jennifer Mardigian; and brother, Art Baker (Lynette). She was an adored Grammy and Nana to grandchildren, Lily, Evelyn, Norah and Dylan, who relished their time with her and will carry on her legacy of giving. She was preceded into Heaven by her mother and father, Col. Marion (Pete) and Nancy Lee Baker (Hagood). She was a beloved niece and cousin to many in the Baker and Hagood families. She was proud to have married into a large and loving Armenian family and will be missed by her numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces and nephews. Nancy demonstrated to all who knew her a special blend of quiet stoicism, which she carried through her life as the wife of an FBI agent, mother of (sometimes troublemaking) teenagers, caregiver of ailing parents, grandmother of rambunctious kids, gracious mother-in-law and into her battles with lymphoma and Alzheimer's disease. She was an example of grace and beauty through it all. A celebration of Nancy's life will be held Friday, November 22, at 10 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, 4491 Springfield Road, Glen Allen, Va. 23060. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org or P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
