MARECHAL, Deanna Jean, 76, of Henrico, transitioned this life at home surrounded by family on June 16, 2020. Deanna was born in Roanoke, Va., on February 8, 1944, to the late Conrad and Katheryne (Wright) Marechal. After attending Cave Spring High School, she graduated from Averett College, East Carolina University and achieved her MSW from VCU. She spent the majority of her career at United Methodist Family Services, supporting families as the supervisor of Infant Adoptions. After retiring, she worked as a Boutique Consultant at Steinmart, where she loved helping women dress their best. Deanna is survived by her daughter, Brooke Marechal Peot (Francisco) of Henrico, Va.; her brother, Conrad Douglas Marechal (Signe) of Waynesboro; and sisters, Dulce Atkinson (Rocky) of Supply, N.C. and Debra Marechal (John Bean) of Midlothian; one grandson, Adrian Peot; several nephews and nieces, and so many friends. She never met a stranger. Deanna loved so many things including her many adoring dogs, Rod Stewart and Beach music, shopping, chocolate, flowers and gardening and fun-filled beach trips. Deanna was fiercely independent, a free-spirited life of the party, always ready for fun and laughter, bringing joy to all who knew her. A celebration of her life will be held on June 26. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Richmond Animal League or the American Lung Association.View online memorial
