MARKER, Betty Mae Williams, of Kenbridge, Va., was born November 28, 1938, and entered Heaven on April 1, 2020, at the age of 81. Betty was a lifelong resident of Lunenburg County, where she was actively involved in farming, especially raising tobacco. She loved to garden, raising food and flowers. Her flower gardens were loved by all. She froze and canned many food items which she generously shared with family and friends. She loved to entertain and feed her family and friends, being particularly known for her delicious desserts. She was predeceased by her parents, Leland and Ethel Williams of Victoria. She is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Clarence Eugene Marker; children, Cindy Marker Aune (Ken), Cary, N.C., Penny Marker Thompson (Joe), Nashville, Tenn., Scott Marker (Missy), Kenbridge; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by siblings, Hank Williams, Lunenburg, Preston Williams, Victoria; Geraldine Glasscock, Keysville, Lois Daniel, Gasburg, Thomas Williams, Weddington, N.C. Betty was a member of Kenbridge Baptist Church, where she faithfully supported missions. She served as an Acteens leader, introducing teens to missions service. She also traveled to 10 countries on missions trips. She encouraged and inspired many family members to go and serve both in the U.S. and even abroad. At home, she taught ESL to many Hispanic immigrants and served in Disaster Relief Missions. Betty also was a Girl Scout leader, loving hiking and camping. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to Kenbridge Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 445, Kenbridge, Va. 23944 or CMH Community Hospice, P.O. Box 90, South Hill, Va. 23970. Betty will be available for viewing Thursday (today), from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Clarke Funeral Home, Kenbridge. A private graveside service will be held now. Once the current emergency situation is over, a celebration of her life will be held. Online condolences may be sent at www.clarkefh.com.View online memorial
