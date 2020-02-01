MARKOW, Dorothy Hill, 78, born February 14, 1941, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away peacefully on January 30, 2020, with her daughters by her side. Always focused on the comfort of others, she came into this world as one of six. Dorothy grew to come into her own as a majorette for Highland Springs High School and was chosen as the first Miss Highlander, 1959. She married her soulmate, Joseph John Markow Jr., January 20, 1962. They raised two daughters, Sherrie Marie and Michelle Leana, and resided in the Hanover Station. Dorothy shared her beautiful voice in song with St. Patrick's Church on Church Hill and through local theatre. She and her family supported the movement to protect Hanover County from sprawling development. Dorothy, "Gopy" to her grandchildren and all who loved her, was blessed to touch the lives of Chase Farnsworth (Saida), Austin Farnsworth (Heather) and Liza Rennie. She will be dearly missed by her siblings, James Aubrey Hill (Connie), Alice Epps (Billy); and many in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as endless people who had the pleasure of knowing her. The family wishes to thank the staff of The Virginia Cancer Institute, St. Mary's Woods, The American Cancer Society Volunteer Drivers, At Home Hospice and Dr. Gerardo Mendez-Picon. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 5, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. followed by a Rosary at Bliley's Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue, Richmond, Virginia. A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, February 6, at St. Patrick Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Burial to follow, Mount Calvary Cemetery, Richmond, Virginia.View online memorial
MARKOW, DOROTHY
To plant a tree in memory of DOROTHY MARKOW as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.