MARLING, Roger, 73, of Midlothian, peacefully passed away January 12, 2020, after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his wife and two children. His sassy and somewhat irreverent sense of humor and tell it like it is attitude will be missed by many. He leaves behind a loving, playful, tight-knit group of friends; his wife of 52 years, Susan; his daughter, Shannon Marling; his son, Sean Marling; his three grandchildren, Jacob, Bryn and Owen Marling; and his daughter-in-law, Laurel Marling; and countless other family and friends. Services will be held Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at Church of the Epiphany in Smoketree. Visitation will be at 1 p.m. and the service will be at 2 p.m. with a reception following in the church commons. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to FeedMore or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in his name.View online memorial
