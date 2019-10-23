MARR, Milo Walker, 73, of Hopewell, departed this life on October 22, 2019. He is survived by his daughter, Mollie Marr of Portland, Oregon; and his partner, Pete Thornton of Hopewell. He is also survived by his sister, Martha (Stiffey); and his brothers, Maurice David, Marshall Charles and Malcolm Fred Marr of Kentucky. Milo was an ordained minister for the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and served churches in Wytheville, Clifton Forge, McCoy, Luray and Richmond, Virginia. He last served at Springfield Christian Church in Hanover County, Virginia, where he retired in 2012. Milo was born and raised in Smith's Grove, Ky., and attended Culver-Stockton College. He received his Master of Divinity at Lexington Theological Seminary. He loved singing, baking and gardening. He had a fabulous sense of humor and loved long talks with friends and neighbors. A memorial service will be held at Springfield Christian Church on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at 6:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Springfield Christian Church or the American Cancer Society.View online memorial