MARRIN, Mary Eleanor Bullock, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family on November 29, 2019, at the age of 89. Mary was born in Richmond, Va., to the late Eleanor and Ernest Bullock. She graduated from Thomas Jefferson High School ('48) and attended Virginia Intermont College. She married the love of her life, Edward, in 1954. Mary was a devoted mother and grandmother who loved nothing more than spending time and watching her grandchildren grow up. Prior to retiring in 1998, Mary was a school bus driver for 28 years in the Henrico County School District. She loved her years driving the children to and from school and had a positive impact on so many. Mary considered all the bus riders "her kids" and enjoyed hearing from them later in life. Mary was also an avid reader with an extensive library of books, had a love of history and was a great cook, for which her family and friends will miss her spaghetti, homemade cookies and cakes. She was known for her witty sense of humor and her kind and compassionate spirit. Mary will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Mary is survived by her children, Rocky Marrin (Leslie), Tim Marrin (Heather) and Mary Margaret Marrin; grandchildren, Carter Cline (James), Molly Marrin, Catherine Marrin, Patrick Marrin, Christopher Marrin, Abigail Marrin, Elias Marrin, Austin Stokes and Alexander Stokes; and great-grandson, Wade Cline; stepgrandchildren, Sarah Shiner (Sandy) and Matthew Bales; many nieces and nephews, including Denise Morris (Lee). She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward J. Marrin Jr.; and her sister, Evaleen Herrold. Family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 10, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Avenue, Richmond, where a funeral ceremony will be held on Wednesday, December 11, at 10 a.m. Interment to follow in Mount Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Richmond SPCA.View online memorial