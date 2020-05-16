MARROW, LOUIS SR.

MARROW, Louis E. Sr., 92, of Sandston, Va., died May 12, 2020. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cecelia Marrow. Surviving are his wife, Constance B. Marrow; three daughters, Paula Alexander (James), Denise Braxton and Lenora Davis (Alfonza); two sons, Louis Jr. (Lori) and Donovan (Brenda) Marrow; eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren; brother, Eugene Marrow (Gwendolyn); nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd., where viewing will be held Sunday, May 17 from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. A private family service will be held 10 a.m. Monday, May 18, at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd. Rev. Vincent Smith officiating. Interment Rising Mt. Zion Baptist Church cemetery, Sandston, Va. Live streaming and online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
