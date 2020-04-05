MARSH, Peggy Gulley, passed into the loving arms of her Lord and Savior on March 28, 2020. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Ernest Joseph Marsh Jr. in 1963; and their daughter, Deborah Ann Marsh, in 1989. Peggy was born in Raleigh, North Carolina, to Glaucus F. Gulley Sr. and Beulah Nuckels Gulley. A member of a family with six children, of which she and her twin brother, Jack, were numbers five and six, respectively. She is survived by seven nieces and nephews. Peggy was a past president of the Westhampton Junior Woman's Club, graduating in 1958 and subsequently became a "charter member" of Tri Club Woman's Club (for senior women), retiring in 2013. In addition, she was a past president of her Sunday school class at River Road Baptist Church over a period of five years and later held other official positions. She was employed by Royal Globe Insurance company for a total of 31 years of service both in the Richmond, Va., office and the Houston, Texas facility. While residing in Houston, Peggy became a Certified EMT with the CY-FAIRE Volunteer Fire Department, performing a length of service spanning a period of four years. A private graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Richmond, Virginia.View online memorial
