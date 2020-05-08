MARSHALL, Anne, age 88, of Crewe, Va., departed this life on May 4, 2020. She was predeceased by her husband of 67 years, Joseph "Joe" Marshall; parents, Mr. and Mrs. Robert Oliver II; brothers, Trammel and Robert "Bob" Oliver III; sisters, Allie Mae Behling, Martha Nelson, Laurine Crocker and Mary Lee; and grandson, Kevin Paulus. Anne is survived by her son, Kenneth Marshall of New York, N.Y.; daughter, Deborah Paulus of Midlothian, Va.; sister, Betty Jane Pritchard of Suffolk; grandson, Rodney Paulus and wife, Mary, of Bon Air, Va.; and great-granddaughter, Kyra Eve Paulus of The Dalles, Ore. Anne worked briefly at Fort Pickett from about 1949 to 1952. After Anne was married in 1950, she ran St. Mark's Country Store for many years, and then worked for the Nottoway Health Department until she tired in 1995 after 21 years of service. Anne was also a devoted lifelong member of St. Mark's United Methodist Church, where she was the choir director for many years. She also sang for many weddings, Christmas cantatas and Crewe Little League. Anne was known for her positive, upbeat attitude that inspired her family, friends and community. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Mark's United Methodist Church, c/o Pastor Mike Johnson, 8254 Hungarytown Rd., Crewe, Va. 23930. Memorial service to be held later in the year. Arrangements entrusted to Hamner-McMillian Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 1400 S. Main St., Blackstone. Online condolences may be conveyed at www.hamnermcmillian.com.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
A big week: Former UVA star Bryce Hall gets engaged days after being chosen in the NFL draft
-
'Every day is a bad day': Richmond restaurant owners are doing everything they can to hang on. Some days are easier than others.
-
Northam orders non-essential businesses closed for another week, but says reopening could begin next Friday
-
Labor Law: New state law could make Virginia state courts a hotbed for employment litigation
-
Q&A: Some things to know about the 'murder hornet,' now in the US