MARSHALL, Arthur Roland, 80, of Chester, Va., passed away on August 20, 2019, at his home. Colonel Marshall was predeceased by his devoted wife of 53 years, Shelby Jean Marshall; and his son, David R. Marshall of Dinwiddie. He is survived by his son, Douglas A. Marshall and his wife, Theresa, of Chesapeake and their four children, Amanda, Blake, Chelsea and Daniel; and great-grandson, Carter; Rose Marshall (David's wife) of Dinwiddie; Grayson Marshall (David's son); Robinette Wilson (Grayson's mother); and his dog companion, Watson. He graduated from John Marshall high school in 1958, where he was Captain of Company A and First Captain of the Corps Cadets. He was a member of the Honor Society, Key Club and recipient of the J.E.B. Stuart Memorial Sword and of the Cadet Memorial Scholarship. He studied at Virginia Tech and later Chaffey College. He graduated from Lasalle Extension University with a Bachelor of Law Degree (LLB). A veteran of the Air National Guard, Colonel Marshall served in many positions in the military and quasi military including the Berlin Crisis of 1961/62. He also served as a deputy wing commander of the Virginia Civil Air Patrol and later on both regional and national staffs, retiring after 26 years of service as a pilot. He assisted with the formation of the Virginia State Guard (now the Virginia Defense Force), where he served as Executive Officer and Chief of Staff of the Aviation Brigade by orders from The Honorable Charles Robb and Governor of Virginia. Mr. Marshall retired from Virginia Trailer Services, Inc. after serving as Sales Manager, Vice President of Sales and General Manager. He requested to be cremated. A memorial service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss & Son Funeral Home. A private family interment will be held at a later date. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.