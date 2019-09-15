MARSHALL, Debra Clarke, 65, of Richmond, passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019. She was preceded in death by her son, Philip C. Marshall; father, L.C. Clarke; and her sister, Pat Clarke. She is survived by her husband, Norman K. Marshall; mother, Jean Clarke; son, Andrew Marshall; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. Many friends at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School and the Edenton Girls have also shared in Debbie's loving life. A memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, 8200 Woodman Rd., Richmond, Va. 23228. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic School, 8200 Woodman Rd., Richmond, Va. 23228.View online memorial