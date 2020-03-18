MARSHALL, Gloria Ann, 71, of Hanover, passed away on March 15, 2020. She was preceded in death by her father, George Jefferson; her husband of 50 years, Wayne Marshall. She is survived by her children, Carolyn Ingram, Joe Marshall (Joly); grandchildren, Marshall Ingram, Mary Ingram, Hunter Marshall, Jenna Marshall. Ann retired from Anthem after many years of service. She loved her family, friends, cooking, playing Scrabble and volunteering at Memorial Regional Medical Center. All services will be private.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of Gloria Marshall as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.