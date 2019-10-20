MARSHALL, MARVIN SR.

MARSHALL, Marvin Lloyd Sr., 83, of Henrico, Va., went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 16, 2019. He retired from DuPont after 37 years of service. Marvin was a lifelong member of Hardy Central Baptist Church, where he served as a Deacon and all-around leader. Marvin was faithful to his church, community, family and friends. He was truly a man with a servant's heart. Marvin was preceded in death by his daughter, Pamela Deneen Marshall. He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Cindy Marshall; four sons, Marvin Jr., Victor, Michael and Fleming Marshall; a daughter, Rhonda Marshall; two brothers, Thomas and Curtis Marshall; two sisters, Mary and Peggy Marshall; 10 grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A funeral service will be held 12 noon Monday, October 21, 2019, at Hardy Central Baptist Church, 4655 Darbytown Rd., Richmond, Va. 23231, with burial following in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends two hours prior at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to apdaparkinsons.org or to Hardy Central Baptist Church. Vincent Funeral Home, Providence Forge Chapel, is handling the arrangements. Tributes can be posted at www.vincentfh.com.View online memorial
