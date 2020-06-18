MARSHALL, RUBY

MARSHALL, Ms. Ruby, age 72, of Richmond, departed this life June 10, 2020. She is survived by one daughter, Saheedah Black; one son, Shawn Marshall (Iquana); three grandchildren; her mother, Pauline Marshall; two sisters, Rhonda Marshall and Tonya M. Jones; two brothers, Bradford Marshall and Terence Marshall; one aunt, Evelyn Murphy; two uncles, John and Wallace Daniels; a host of nieces, nephews and cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Joseph Jenkins Jr. Funeral Home, 2011 Grayland Avenue, where funeral services will be held Saturday, at 1 p.m. Interment, Oakwood Cemetery. Family and friends assemble at the funeral home 12:45 p.m. Saturday.View online memorial
