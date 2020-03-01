MARSHALL, Wayne "WB," born February 5, 1950, (70) passed away on February 28, 2020, in Hanover, Va. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Dorothy Marshall. He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Ann Marshall; daughter, Carolyn M. Ingram; son, Joe Marshall (Joly); four grandchildren, Marshall Ingram, Mary Ingram, Hunter Marshall and Jenna Marshall. He retired from Dominion Energy after 40 years of dedicated service. Wayne loved baseball (Go Yanks), hanging with the guys on the shooting range, his grandchildren, good food, especially seafood (Thanks P.T. Hastings) and tinkering in his garage. He was an excellent husband, father and proud grandfather. Thanks to the ARA Dialysis Staff of Mechanicsville, Va., Hospice of VA for their compassion and care. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Bliley's Staples Mill, 8510 Staples Mill Road, where a Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, March 5, 2020, at 2 p.m. Interment will be held in Forest Lawn Cemetery at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation of America at https://wish.org and/or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at https://www.stjude.org.View online memorial
