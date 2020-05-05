MARSTON, Robert Lee, formerly of Charles City County, died on May 2, 2020, at Morningside at Bellgrade Assisted Living of health issues complicated by COVID-19. His obituary was written by himself in 2018. I, Robert Lee Marston, the only issue of Robert Stewart Marston of Charles City County and Lula Lee Brooks Marston of Louisa County was born in Richmond, Virginia, on January 11, 1926. My Father was born November 23, 1877, and died January 5, 1956. My Mother was born August 25, 1899, and died December 17, 1988. We lived in Richmond until 1930, when my parents bought a small farm in Charles City County and rented additional acreage. After several years, my Mother began to raise chickens for fresh eggs she sold locally as well as in Richmond and Williamsburg. I graduated from Charles City High School (aka 'Harvard on the James') in 1943 and immediately went to work at the Courthouse, where an office had been established by the Federal Government to handle the rationing of tires, gasoline and sugar. After the war, when those items appeared in sufficient quantity, the office was closed and I transferred to government work in Richmond and lived with my grandparents and aunt. In 1950, I bought my first car and returned home to Charles City to live, but commuted to Richmond by bus for several years. My Father was already a member of Bethany Presbyterian Church in Charles City County and that became the family house of worship. My Mother played the reed organ there for many years until her health began to fail and I retired when I was 51 years old in 1977, in order to care for her. I was privileged to serve as Deacon, Elder, Treasurer, Clerk of Session and Trustee of Bethany. I was Secretary of the Bethany Memorial Association and wrote an annual letter to the Association members. Although I missed the joy and happiness of marriage and children, good friends helped me cope with the inevitable loneliness. I am especially grateful for the loving care of my cousins, Karl (Laura) and David Rothenbach. In addition, the Reverand Edson Pederson and his dear wife, Sharon, were special friends as were Alice and Bill Talbot, Hartwell and Martha Majors, and the Tylers: George, Sherry and Rob. Thank you one and all for your friendship, love and kindness. I am also survived by cousins, Reginald Brooks of Virginia Beach and Cecelia (Alfred) Fry. In lieu of flowers, I ask you to take a friend for a drive on Route 5 in the Fall, enjoying the beautiful countryside, followed by libations and conversation at one of the beautiful plantations. Please feel free to register tributes at www.vincentfh.com. Note: A Celebration of Mr. Marston's Life will be held at the Bethany Memorial Association's Homecoming in June 2021, held at Bethany Presbyterian Church in Charles City County. Vincent Funeral Home handling arrangements.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of ROBERT MARSTON as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.